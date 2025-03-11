Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 967.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeit Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average of $166.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $146.37 and a one year high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

