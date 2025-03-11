Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $8,114,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GSBD opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 224.56%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

