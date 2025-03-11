River Road Asset Management LLC Has $71.14 Million Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,845,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255,044 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Delek US worth $71,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Delek US by 7.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DK opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $848.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

