Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $92.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

