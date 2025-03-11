Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXLC opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.60%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

