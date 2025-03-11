Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,968,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,652,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,420,000 after acquiring an additional 398,260 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

