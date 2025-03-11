Channing Capital Management LLC Has $95.16 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group makes up 2.5% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $95,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,818,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.81. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.13 and a 12-month high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

