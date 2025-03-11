Channing Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 316,876 shares during the period. PVH accounts for 1.9% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $72,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 179,164.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PVH by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,852,000 after buying an additional 144,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in PVH by 947.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 71,603 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

PVH Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

