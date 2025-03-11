Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $567,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,005 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fortinet by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.72.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This trade represents a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,120 shares of company stock worth $8,991,409. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

