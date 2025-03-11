Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $283.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.63 and its 200 day moving average is $371.34. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $266.75 and a 1 year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

