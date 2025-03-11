Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 53,050.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,364,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,307,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,077,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

