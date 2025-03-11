Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $10.30 Billion Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 107,390,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,089,000. HealthEquity makes up approximately 8.5% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 1.24% of HealthEquity as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $115.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Insider Activity at HealthEquity
In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,579.92. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.
View Our Latest Analysis on HealthEquity
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HealthEquity
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.