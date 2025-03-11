Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 15,621,963 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 333,731.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,621,963 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,444,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,087,043,000 after buying an additional 21,282,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,398 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,274 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

