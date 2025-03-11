Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.