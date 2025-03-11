Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $112.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,239,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $112,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.