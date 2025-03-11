Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $112.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,239,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $112,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.77.
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
