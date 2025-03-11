Markel Group Inc. Has $13.11 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $257.22 on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $257.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.11 and its 200-day moving average is $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.45.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

