Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 71,235 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,235 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.7% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542,541 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $346,665,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,892,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,854,000 after acquiring an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,085,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,792,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,336,000 after acquiring an additional 295,869 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

