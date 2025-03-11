Cushing Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.32 Million in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.