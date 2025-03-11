Cushing Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 17,484 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 2.5% of Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after buying an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,199,000 after buying an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 6.3 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

