Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,362,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 212,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after buying an additional 75,244 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 60,998 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 48,910 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,030,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $96.51 and a 12 month high of $126.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

