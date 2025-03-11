GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Buys 824 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $415.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $329.70 and a one year high of $507.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.78 and a 200 day moving average of $460.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

