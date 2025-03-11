Cushing Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 59,710 Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Burford Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Burford Capital by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $43,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,164.29. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,403.19. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

