Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $19.79 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 572,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.7% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

