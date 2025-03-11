Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $28.59 Million Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 604,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $28,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

JPIB opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $592.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

