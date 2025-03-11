Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $9.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.64.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

