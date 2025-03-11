Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $25,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
MDYG stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
