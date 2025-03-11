Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 59 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $381.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.00 and a 200-day moving average of $399.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.00 and a 52-week high of $445.17.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

