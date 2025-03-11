Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $351,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

