TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.93.

TFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $156.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.58. TFI International has a twelve month low of $80.19 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

