Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,011 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $241.11 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

