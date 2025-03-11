Isthmus Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

