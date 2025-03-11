Moran Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 18,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,747,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.78.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD stock opened at $309.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $288.31 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.56.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

