Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $298,327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,132,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,505 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $87,924,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $682,036,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 938,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,793,000 after buying an additional 457,896 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $140.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.09 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

