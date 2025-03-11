Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $13.47 Million in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 382,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $37.38.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

