Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,544 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $31,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $449.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $489.20 and its 200 day moving average is $482.51. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $360.05 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $481.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total value of $133,087.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,314,236.28. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $552,193. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

