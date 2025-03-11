Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,058,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,961 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $30,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

