Sollinda Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.5% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 21,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LOW opened at $242.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.27. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

