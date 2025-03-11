Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,039,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,114 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,062,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

