Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 4,920 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 31.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.19%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

