Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dollar General stock on March 7th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 2/12/2025.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $168.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

