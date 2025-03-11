HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. HNI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HNI

Insider Activity at HNI

In other HNI news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,260.60. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.