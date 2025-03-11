Best Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – March 10th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Costco Wholesale, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Bank of America are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and related components. These stocks can also include companies that provide services and technologies integral to the automotive industry, reflecting investor confidence in consumer demand, economic conditions, and technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.51. 155,960,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,287,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $26.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,781,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,010,750. The company has a market capitalization of $760.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $26.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $938.00. 1,679,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,556. The firm has a market cap of $416.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $989.69 and a 200 day moving average of $943.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded down $6.29 on Monday, hitting $170.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,903,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,147,676. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.90.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,830,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,757,629. The company has a market cap of $306.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

