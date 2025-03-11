Inspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $112.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

