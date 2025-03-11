Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $48,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,296.16 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,142.91 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,295.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,322.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,380.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.