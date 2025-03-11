Claris Advisors LLC MO Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 110.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $297,947,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,718 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,889,000 after buying an additional 965,731 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

