River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,051 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,104,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in IDACORP by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $120.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

