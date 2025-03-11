Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

VTES opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

