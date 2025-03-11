Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,554 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000.

American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AHLT opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27.

American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Company Profile

The American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (AHLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth through a systematic, trend-following, managed futures strategy. Using technical analysis, the fund actively manages a wide range of derivatives linked to commodities, stocks indexes, currencies, bonds and interest rates.

