Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Decreased by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of VTI opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

