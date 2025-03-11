Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 132.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

